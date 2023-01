The Ashland Pond water level is being pumped down to deal with a pipe maintenance issue, according to District Officials.

A pump has been running for nearly a week at the pond, which is located behind the Village of Ashland Postal Station.

District officials offered reassurance that it is not a “depression or major issue.”

The Ashland Pond is a larger, more scenic pond and is frequently the host site for radio-controlled boat regattas.