Charles Jay Manz, 81, born on the Chicago’s South Side. Jay graduated high school from Morgan Park, then after graduating from Parson University in Iowa, enlisted in the Army, completing his years of service as an artillery range officer. He had a very successful lifelong career as a traveling salesman. He lived for many years in Leawood, Kansas before retiring and moving to the Villages with his loving, devoted wife Sharon Manz. He had a love of golf from a very young age, winning countless club championships over the years. He also enjoyed playing a winning hand of cards, tearing up the dance floor, and telling great funny stories; he will be missed by so many loved ones.

Jay passed away peacefully in his home on January 29, 2023, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents Anne and Chuck Manz. Survived by his wife Sharon Manz, his sister Sharon Potter, brother Ray Manz, daughter Kathryn (Scot Stueber) Manz, Jennifer (Randy) Jongsma, Libby (Matthew Carlson) Manz, and their 7 grandchildren and 3.5 great-grandchildren, his 2 step- children, Johnny (Jann) Lowe, Christy (Randy) Winsinger and their 6 children, and 1 grandchild. Memorial service will be held St Timothy Catholic Church February 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM. US Army will render honors at 11:00 AM, Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.