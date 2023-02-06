Tequila drinker arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages

A tequila drinker was arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages.

Brittney Lashay Allen, 24, of Leesburg, was driving at 2 a.m. Sunday turning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 from Main Street when she began accelerating and was caught on radar traveling at 61 miles per hour in 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She made a U-turn and proceeded onto La Plaza Parkway and was straddling two lanes. The officer approached the vehicle and immediately detected the odor of alcohol coming from the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt.

She lost her balance and staggered through field sobriety exercises.

“Just take me to jail because I’m lit,” she told the officer.

The Alabama native said she had been at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square and was heading home. She said she had consumed six to seven shots of tequila as well as mixed drinks. A bottle of Patron tequila was found in the vehicle. It was about one-quarter full.

She provided breath samples that registered .233 and .241 blood alcohol content.

During a trip to the jail, she urinated in the back seat of a squad car and laughed about it, the report said.

Allen was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was cited for not wearing a seatbelt and issued a warning for speeding.

She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.