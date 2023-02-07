Speeding driver arrested while returning home from late-night party

A speeding driver was arrested while returning home from a late-night party.

Keisha Lashay Rawlings, 32, was driving at 3:41 a.m. Monday to her home in the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake when she was caught on radar traveling at 68 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the entrance to the apartment complex.

The New Jersey native said she had gotten off work at 9 p.m. and stopped at her cousin’s house for a party.

A check revealed that Rawlings is classified as a habitual traffic offender and her license has been suspended since 2018. She was arrested in 2019 when she was caught behind the wheel of a car.

Rawlings was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.