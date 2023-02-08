Allamanda quilters offer support to local pregnancy and family care center 

The Allamanda Chapter of the Quilt Guild of The Villages has donated handmade quilts to the Christian Care Center’s Pregnancy and Family Care Center in Leesburg.

The donation was made Jan. 31 to Assistant Director Rachel Caruso, who spoke of the mission of the care center and the special value of the quilts to women and families receiving physical, emotional and spiritual support through the Leesburg Center.

The quilters group, now in its 12th year, donated 27 adult and baby handmade quilts to the center.

In 2022, the Allamanda Chapter donated $29,737 in quilted items and cash to a variety of charities chosen by members, as well as supporting a 4-H sewing class.