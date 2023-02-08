77.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
type here...

Allamanda quilters offer support to local pregnancy and family care center 

By Staff Report

The Allamanda Chapter of the Quilt Guild of The Villages has donated handmade quilts to the Christian Care Center’s Pregnancy and Family Care Center in Leesburg.

The donation was made Jan. 31 to Assistant Director Rachel Caruso, who spoke of the mission of the care center and the special value of the quilts to women and families receiving physical, emotional and spiritual support through the Leesburg Center.

Allamanda Quilt Chapter
Assistant Director Rachel Caruso of the Christian Care Center’s Pregnancy and Family Care Center in Leesburg, far left, accepted quilts from Faye McCarrell, Carole LePine, Paula Reihm and Dottie Christopher, from left.

The quilters group, now in its 12th year, donated 27 adult and baby handmade quilts to the center.

In 2022, the Allamanda Chapter donated $29,737 in quilted items and cash to a variety of charities chosen by members, as well as supporting a 4-H sewing class.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You don’t have any idea what Community Watch is doing

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who claimed that Community Watch is not patrolling RV lots.

Town squares and outsiders

A Village of Ashland resident weighs in on the controversial issue of outsiders at the town squares. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need to stop euthanasia from becoming law in Florida

A Village of Marsh Bend resident contends we need to stop euthanasia from becoming law in Florida. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You can stop speeders by enforcing the law

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says enforcement is the answer to the problem of speeding in The Villages.

The squares are not part of our amenities

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident reminds fellow Villagers that the squares are not part of the amenities.

Photos