Construction to begin sooner than expected on 734 single-family homes in Wildwood

Construction could begin sooner than expected on the massive Twisted Oaks residential development planned west of U.S. 301 and south of County Road 462 next to the railroad bridge.

John Curtis, representing the Kolter Group, the project developer, said the last stages of the site plan will be completed soon and construction will follow. Kolter also is bringing the huge Hammock Oaks development to Lady Lake.

Curtis spoke at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board where Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a project improvement plan. The City Commission may consider the plan later this month.

Development of Twisted Oaks, the city’s largest residential project besides The Villages, was expected to begin early next year.

Current plans for the 387-acre project call for 734 single-family detached homes plus multi-family units on the northeast portion of the property.

The development will be served by a network of local roads with names like Crowntop Way and Canopy Oak Boulevard.

Amenities include an outdoor personal training area and an indoor fitness facility. They also include a dog park, family and adult pools, pickleball courts, nature trails and a bird watching area.

The project will have nearly 45 acres of wet and dry lakes and ponds as well as about 32 acres of wetlands.

Twisted Oaks will be adjacent to Primus Pipe & Tube, a steel pipe manufacturer and one of Wildwood’s largest employers.

Formerly known as the O’Dell Planned Development, the residential project was approved in 2008. Like several other major Wildwood projects, construction was postponed due to a recession and plans were amended several times in 2014 and 2017.