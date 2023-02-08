78 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
type here...

Villager will have to repaint her home or face daily fines

By Meta Minton

A Villager must repaint her mint-green-and-pink home or face daily fines.

The home of Charlotte Bergandi at 713 Megan Circle in the Village of Silver Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

This house at 713 Megan Circle will have to be repainted
This house at 713 Megan Circle will have to be repainted.

A complaint was received in November about the color of the home and blue paint at the end of the driveway. The driveway was not in violation, but it was determined by Community Standards that the colors of the home are not in compliance with the color palette. The home is painted mint green with pink trim.

Bergandi’s options are limited. She can repaint and bring the house back to its original color at construction or she can repaint, choosing a shade and color from the color palette which has been adopted by the VCCDD.

The VCCDD board unanimously gave her 30 days to bring the home into compliance.

If she fails to do so, she will face a $150 fine, followed by $50 daily fines until the home is brought into compliance.

Do you agree the house should be repainted? Share your thoughts at [email protected]

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Too many bicyclists ignore safety when it comes to traffic

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident expresses his concern about bicyclists who ignore traffic safety. He fears we will see a tragedy here in The Villages.

You don’t have any idea what Community Watch is doing

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who claimed that Community Watch is not patrolling RV lots.

Town squares and outsiders

A Village of Ashland resident weighs in on the controversial issue of outsiders at the town squares. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need to stop euthanasia from becoming law in Florida

A Village of Marsh Bend resident contends we need to stop euthanasia from becoming law in Florida. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You can stop speeders by enforcing the law

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says enforcement is the answer to the problem of speeding in The Villages.

Photos