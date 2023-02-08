Villager will have to repaint her home or face daily fines

A Villager must repaint her mint-green-and-pink home or face daily fines.

The home of Charlotte Bergandi at 713 Megan Circle in the Village of Silver Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint was received in November about the color of the home and blue paint at the end of the driveway. The driveway was not in violation, but it was determined by Community Standards that the colors of the home are not in compliance with the color palette. The home is painted mint green with pink trim.

Bergandi’s options are limited. She can repaint and bring the house back to its original color at construction or she can repaint, choosing a shade and color from the color palette which has been adopted by the VCCDD.

The VCCDD board unanimously gave her 30 days to bring the home into compliance.

If she fails to do so, she will face a $150 fine, followed by $50 daily fines until the home is brought into compliance.

