Stonecrester arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman’s head

A Stonecrester was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman’s head at his home.

Nicholas Minieri, 69, was apparently enraged Wednesday after the woman had gone to a doctor’s appointment and did not answer her phone, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. When she returned home, he greeted her with a Glock pistol. The woman told the Brooklyn, N.Y. native to put the gun away, but he pressed the barrel against her temple. He screamed he was going to kill her.

She called 911, but Minieri, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 295 pounds, was able to overpower her and wrestle away the phone. The 911 dispatcher could hear the commotion and ordered Minieri to put the woman back on the phone. Minieri complied with the dispatcher’s order.

By the time deputies arrived on the scene, Minieri had unloaded the gun and placed it on his nightstand. The arrest report noted he appeared to be “severely intoxicated.”

He was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery on a person over the age of 65 and preventing communication with law enforcement. He was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.