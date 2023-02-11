Domenic DeBonis

On January 27th, 2023, Domenic (Dom) DeBonis passed away at his home in the Villages. He was 89 years old, only 8 days short of his 90th birthday. At his bedside he was surrounded by loving members of his family including his beloved wife, Patricia. He is survived by his wife Patricia; children Jeff (Dona), Natalie, Linda DeBonis Stapleton (Matt), and Ron (Mary); grandchildren Domenic (Megan), Jordan (Crimson), Danielle, Alexandra, Brooke, Chase, and Brandon; great-grandchildren Adelyn, Emma and expected great-grandfather to a third great-grandson due in June of 2023.

Domenic was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on February 5th, 1933, to Domenic and Emily (Depasquale) DeBonis. He was the youngest and is preceded in death by his 6 siblings Nicholas, Philomena, Albert, Edith, William, and John. Domenic is survived by his beloved sister-in-law Mary Ann DeBonis, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Domenic was a proud alumna of Duquesne University, a member of the golf team and brother of Alpha Phi Delta fraternity. He married his lifetime soulmate Patricia on July 16th, 1955.

Domenic was honored as a decorated Army Veteran, proud to serve his country in the Korean War. He spent two years at his post in Alaska.

After the war, Domenic went on to have a successful career in retail at Hughes & Hatcher which brought him and his family to Pittsburgh, Michigan, Philadelphia and New Jersey. He ended his career in New York as General Merchandise Manager and Vice President at April Marcus.

Domenic lived a wonderfully fulfilled life, with love, success, service and most importantly golf. He cherished his beautiful wife Patricia, who he had been married to for 67 years, served as the Director of Economic Development for Voorhees Township, NJ and was an avid tennis player and golfer.

After his retirement, you could always find Domenic on the golf course with his friends, regularly shooting below his age. He had an astonishing 8 hole-in-ones in his career, 3 of which occurred consecutively over the course of 3 days at a tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Domenic will be dearly missed by his family and friends and remembered as one of the most charismatic men to walk this earth. He was driven, caring, larger than life and had the innate ability to command any room he walked into. He used his charisma to charm every person who had the pleasure of knowing him.

A catholic burial mass will be held at St. Timothy RC Church Tuesday February 21, 2023 at 10am; 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159 with an honored military service to follow at Bushnell National Cemetery at 12:30pm