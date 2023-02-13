45.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 13, 2023
type here...

Allan W. Kirkwood

By Staff Report
Allan Kirkwood
Allan Kirkwood

Allan W. Kirkwood passed peacefully at his residence in The Villages, FL on February 5th, 2023, under the care of family and hospice. He was 78 years old.

Allan was born in Syracuse NY, the son of Dr. Allan H. and Dr. Mary W. Kirkwood. He attended Auburn schools and The Taft School in Watertown, CT, graduating from East High School in Auburn, NY. Following service overseas in the US Army CID, he returned to NY where he was briefly employed with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Department, before entering the NY State Police Academy in 1968. He worked primarily in Wayne, Cayuga, and Seneca Counties, retiring in 1996 with the rank of Investigator. He also worked three years as Assistant Athletic Director at New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls, NY, before moving to Florida.

Allan is survived by his wife of 34 years, Marie, his son Stephen, Philadelphia, PA, his sister, Mary (Mollie) Kirkwood, Cape Coral, FL, and his loving fur child, Daisy. A previous marriage to Pamela Scarbrough ended in divorce. He thoroughly enjoyed boating, golf, college football, and his favorite baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals.

Per Allan’s wishes, services will be private.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Those who haven’t felt the pain are in no position to judge

A reader from Tavares weighs in on the debate about end-of-life struggles. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Response to Letter to the Editor about bicyclists

A reader from the Village of Buttonwood, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who offered harsh criticism of bicyclists in The Villages.

We need to slow down traffic on Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager offers a suggestion for slowing down traffic on Morse Boulevard.

The color palette is out of date

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the color palette in The Villages is woefully out of date.

You cannot have tiered system that discriminates against snowbirds

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident responds to the notion of a tiered-system that would discriminate against snowbird homeowners.

Photos