Allan W. Kirkwood passed peacefully at his residence in The Villages, FL on February 5th, 2023, under the care of family and hospice. He was 78 years old.

Allan was born in Syracuse NY, the son of Dr. Allan H. and Dr. Mary W. Kirkwood. He attended Auburn schools and The Taft School in Watertown, CT, graduating from East High School in Auburn, NY. Following service overseas in the US Army CID, he returned to NY where he was briefly employed with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Department, before entering the NY State Police Academy in 1968. He worked primarily in Wayne, Cayuga, and Seneca Counties, retiring in 1996 with the rank of Investigator. He also worked three years as Assistant Athletic Director at New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls, NY, before moving to Florida.

Allan is survived by his wife of 34 years, Marie, his son Stephen, Philadelphia, PA, his sister, Mary (Mollie) Kirkwood, Cape Coral, FL, and his loving fur child, Daisy. A previous marriage to Pamela Scarbrough ended in divorce. He thoroughly enjoyed boating, golf, college football, and his favorite baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals.

Per Allan’s wishes, services will be private.