Wednesday, February 15, 2023
David James Tatro Sr.

By Staff Report
It is with great sadness we announce the death of our father, David James Tatro Sr, 88, of The Villages, Florida, on January 27, 2023.

David was the son of Adam and Loretta Tatro of Malone, New York. He grew up, attended school and worked in Malone. After serving two years in the Army as a paratrooper, he moved to Scotia, New York, where he raised his family and worked as a splicer for Verizon. Shortly after retiring he moved to The Villages where he enjoyed playing pickleball, water volleyball, softball and cards. Karaoke was another favorite of his, especially singing Dean Martin songs. We would be remiss without mentioning his fondness for beer, chicken wings, macaroni soup and maple walnut ice cream.

David was predeceased by his parents, nine brothers and sisters, a daughter Janice and a daughter-in-law Mary. He is survived by a sister Dian (Calvin) Connor, his ex-wife Alice Tatro, dear friend Marlys Fredley and his five children Marianne Clairmont, Maureen (Scot) McCloud, Patricia (Chip) Arata, David Tatro Jr and Adam Tatro. He is also survived by six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Voncea Brown, Betty Sesman and Jim Reome for the loving care and assistance they provided to our dad.

Memorial arrangements are being made and details will be provided in the future.

