Friday, February 17, 2023
By Staff Report
James Joseph Schaeffer, 83, passed away peacefully on February 5 with his family by his side. James is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Patricia (Ryan), their children; James and Kelly. Daughter-in-law, Karla, Sister-in-law Marianne. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren; Johnny, his wife Christian, Brianna, Andrew, Allison, and Julia. He was the proud Great Grandpa of Jeremy, Madison, Benjamin, Amy, and Evelyn. James was predeceased by brother Allen Schaefer.

James was born in New Jersey and after marrying Patricia, they raised their family in North Haledon NJ. He worked at Nabisco for 26 years before retiring. James loved bowling with his friends at St Phillips in Clifton, NJ and golfing at the Franklin Lakes Country Club. James and his wife retried to The Villages, in Florida, to live out his dream of spending his days with his wife, his many good friends, and golfing until his heart’s content. When he wasn’t golfing, he was a carrier for Citizen’s First Bank in the Villages.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. James loved his country and proudly served in the United States Army. He will be honored with a full military service.

Patricia and family are thankful for your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

 

