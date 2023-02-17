‘Rock of Ages’ brings ’80s hair bands back to life at Savannah Center

Remember those golden oldie days of spandex, big hair, leather, Axl, Motley and Poison?

It all came back in an outrageous, loud, bawdy and rowdy way Friday when “Rock of Ages” steamrolled into Savannah Center.

And before you could count to Nikki Sixx, there were enough carnal sonic booms to offend the non-80s generation. For those who reached musical puberty during that era, this was a slashing, nostalgic journey to a decadent time and place.

There wasn’t much drama, this show could have been titled “20 Characters IN Search of a Plot.” But the story didn’t matter. What counts here is the loud, dangerous and wild rock and roll, enhanced by a cast of young performers bursting with hormones and talent.

Omar Cardona as Drew, and Diana Huey as Sherrie played the hard rock lovers. He’s a metal-wannabe and she is the small town girl who falls victim to the temptations and lowlifes on the Sunset Strip. Cardona was a recent finalist on “The Voice” and displayed acting range and stage presence.

Huey was his equal in a vocally demanding role that she played with gleeful energy.

Bo Bice, of “American Idol” fame, was laid-back cool as club owner Dennis Dupree. He fought the good fight to keep his glam gang going in the face of local do-gooders.

Justin Matthew Sargent, who played “Spiderman” on Broadway, was ultra cool as the spaced out rock star Stacee Jaxx. With his long blond locks and shades, he could be a stand-in for Axl Rose.

Matt Deangelis – another Broadway veteran – was the sardonic and foul mouthed club MC, who kept the audience abreast on the metal way of Sunset Strip life. Militia Vox was equally decadent as a strip-club owner and street-wise philosopher

The music carries this show. From the opening of “Cum on Feel the Noize” to the goose-bump, rousing finale of “Don’t Stop Believin’” – this was like a grand opera for ‘80s’ music fans.

Other numbers: “Anyway You Want It,” “Hit me With Your Best Shot,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Too Much Time On My Hands” “We Built This City” and “We’re Not Going to Take It,”

This was a piece of Broadway on the Savannah stage, and though “Rock of Ages” is sure to offend but , after all, that’s what ‘80s rock was all about.