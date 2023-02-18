47.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 18, 2023
By Staff Report
Lance Macfarland

It is with profound sadness that the family of Lance Macfarland announces his sudden passing on February 10th in Florida.

He leaves his wife, Julie O’Hara, his brothers Curt and Keith, and sister, Jan McDonald. Lance was born and raised in Winthrop MA and after graduating from Northeastern University enjoyed a long and satisfying teaching and coaching career in Woburn, MA. Lance loved his job and all the great kids he had in the gym and on the football field. He also loved Woburn, the Towanda, and ‘the tour’. He treasured his Winthrop friends, his Arizona golf group, his Cape friends and his new Florida buddies.

Lance loved life and enriched the lives of those who knew him. He made us all laugh. He was one of a kind. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

