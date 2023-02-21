80.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Water main break forces closure of country club in The Villages

By David Towns

A water main break forced the closure of a country club in The Villages.

Orange Blossom Hills Country Club was closed Tuesday after the water main break at Water Tower Circle on the Historic Side of The Villages.

A crew from The Villages Utilities Department was on the scene trying to repair the damage.

A crew was working Tuesday afternoon to repair the water main break near Orange Blossom Hills Country Club.

In addition to the the country club, homes were impacted on Lester Drive, Plantation Drive and Kim Lane.

Those residents will remain under a precautionary boil notice until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological tests show that the water is safe. This usually consists of a two-day sampling period to ensure safe drinking water.

The District Office did not indicate what caused the water main break.

