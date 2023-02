Donna L. Lensmeyer, 76, passed away February 15, 2023. She was born December 12, 1946 in Cincinnati, OH.

She was a Computer Programmer for a manufacturing company. Donna was a great cook and enjoyed shopping. She was also an avid quilter and a member of The Villages Twirlers Team. She also loved to read and do jigsaw puzzles.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Lensmeyer, son, Jay Parkinson of Peoria Heights, IL, daughter, Jodi Parkinson of Lawrenceburg, IN, brother, Rob Pyle of Cincinnati, OH, sister, Sherry Pilot of Harrison, OH, grandchildren, Brittani Parkinson, Logan Dennis, and Devin Dennis, and great grandchildren, Liam Bauer and Braxton Dennis.