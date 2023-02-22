Driver arrested after found slumped behind wheel at Circle K in The Villages

A driver was arrested after he was found slumped behind the wheel of a pickup at a Circle K gas station in The Villages.

A pedestrian flagged down a police officer in the wee hours Sunday morning to report seeing a man passed out behind the wheel of the truck parked at a gas pump at the Circle K at 3 La Grande Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The man, later identified as 22-year-old Billie James Rooney of Ocala was “unresponsive.” When he finally woke up, he was “confused.”

The officer discovered that Rooney was wanted on a Lake County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A search of the truck turned up multiple drugs including methamphetamine, quetiplpine fumarate, lorazepam and alprazolam as well as drug paraphernalia.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $14,000 bond.