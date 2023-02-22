Thomas Marton, 73, passed away on February 18, 2023 after a short illness. Tom was born in McKeesport, PA to Frank and Ann Marton as their third son. He was a graduate of Cathedral Prep in Erie, PA in 1967. He also attended Gannon University before embarking on a long career with Erie Insurance. He spent 41 years at Erie Insurance and earned his CPCU in 1980. He retired in 2012 and soon thereafter moved to Florida with his wife, Kathy (Alfieri). He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus.

Tom was a member of several bands in his lifetime, including The Penny Dreadful, Argo Who?, Endless Summer and The Classmates. He loved playing music and continued to play until his health did not allow him to continue. He also played the organ for the Erie Blades, Golden Blades, and the Panthers. He was an avid piano player and also played for several churches in Edinboro, Erie and in The Villages in Florida. He was a self-proclaimed lousy golfer, although he loved working to improve his game on the golf course. He enjoyed woodworking, racing RC cars, painting and drawing. He loved entertaining people with terrible jokes, stories about growing up, telling about his relatives in Ireland and talking about cars from any era – but especially the 1957 Chevy. He loved travelling and cruising with his wife Kathy and they saw many, many places – their favorites being Ireland and Italy.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy (Alfieri) of 24 years, son Geoff and his wife Kelly (Dougherty); daughter Jennifer, their sons Aidan Romano and Declan Marton; stepdaughter Angela DeMaria and her husband Tony, their children Paul, Nino and Isabella; granddaughter Brittany Brown, her husband Tony, their children Nicholyna, Daniella and Giovanni; stepson Tony Pace, his longtime girlfriend Lori Stross and his son Christopher Pace; brother Tim Marton and his wife Carol; brother George (Deke) and his wife Judy. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Ann (McBride) Marton, brother Kevin Marton, and sister Mary Jane Marton.

Memorial services will be held in The Villages, FL as well as in Erie, PA at dates still to be determined. Interment of ashes will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Erie, PA at a later date. Arrangements are being made by The Baldwin Brothers in The Villages.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Theresa’s Food Bank in Belleview, FL.