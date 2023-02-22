Timothy J. Sullivan Sr., 80 of The Villages, FL, formerly of East Syracuse, NY and Homer, NY passed away peacefully on February 13th, 2023 at The Buffalo Crossings Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in The Villages, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on August 28th, 1942 in Pitcher, NY; the son of the late Timothy Sullivan and Ruth (Hakes) Sullivan Renze.

Tim is survived by his childhood sweetheart of 61 years, Patricia (Van Hoesen) Sullivan and his children: Mike Sullivan, Jim (John) Sullivan, Kelly (Peter) Reppenhagen, Colleen (Bob) Gambitta, his daughter-in-law, Emily Sullivan and his six grandchildren who were his pride & joy: Erin & Sara Reppenhagen, Connor & Reece Sullivan, and Valerosa & Brooklyn Gambitta. Also surviving, his brother, Tom Sullivan and many nieces & nephews and special friends: Luna & Dianna Beals and Phyllis Lachman.

Timothy was a devoted husband, father, Pop pop (grandfather), brother, uncle, and friend who had a great love for his family. He will be dearly missed by many. He was predeceased by his son, Timothy J. Sullivan, Jr and his sister Judith Cary.

Tim was a U. S. Air Force veteran, serving his country from 1960-1964. He was a graduate of East Syracuse High school and he received his Associates degree from Tompkins County Community College. Tim started his working career as a brakeman for the New York Central Railroad and worked on the railroad for 10 years. Tim worked for the Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation for 38 years. He started as a meter reader in Syracuse, NY, worked as a lineman in Cortland, NY for 25 years, he worked at regional control, then he became a supervisor, and he ended his career as the Superintendent of the Line department.

When Tim and Pat moved to The Villages, Florida in 2004, Tim quickly realized that retirement was not for him. He started teaching at the lineman training school which was located at Lake-Sumter State College in Sumterville, FL. Tim helped to train new lineman for the next 15 years.

Tim will be remembered for his ability to tell a good story and his very witty, dry sense of humor which his friends, children and grandchildren adored about him. Tim was well known for his love of his hometown team the Syracuse Orangemen and a fan of most sports. He was a proud supporter of Homer Central School district where he lived for many years.

While raising his family in Homer, Tim was actively involved in coaching his son’s Little League baseball teams and many activities involving his children. Tim was an avid supporter of his grandchildren and he was actively involved in all of their various activities over the years. Tim will be remembered for his immense love and affection for his six grandchildren. He was on the Board of Education in Homer for 12 years and was also president of the board for many of those years.

His family extends sincere appreciation to Dr. Joanne Kitson, the staff at Buffalo Crossings, and the staff with Cornerstone Hospice for their compassionate and loving care for Tim.

A celebration of life will be held for family & friends in The Villages, FL on Monday, March 27th at 2:00 p.m. at The United Church of Christ at The Villages. The church address is 12514 County 101, Oxford, FL 34484. Another celebration of his life will be held in Syracuse, NY at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Wounded Warrior Project. Woundedwarriorproject.org or consider a donation to a charitable organization of your choice.