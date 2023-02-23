Doris A. “Dib” Drown, age 94, of Decatur, Georgia, formerly of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Dib was born to the late Ernest K. Johnson and the late Roxie Fuller Johnson in Hornbeak, Tennessee. She was the second youngest of five children. She played basketball in her youth and graduated cum laude. Soon after graduating, she moved to Ohio for a change of scenery. She excelled in entertaining and had hosted a reception for the Queen of Denmark. She found joy in playing bridge, seamstressing and, after moving the The Villages in Florida, she became an avid golfer. With just 3 lessons under her belt, Dib managed to win the state tournament. She was a pleasure to be around and will be missed.

Dib is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Jay Drown; brother, B.T. Johnson; sisters, Wyncye Halliday, Oletha Zilliot & Bettye Jean Lasater; nephews, Kevin Lasater, William “Bill” Zilliot and Robert “Bobby” Zilliot; and niece, Denise Zilliot Duncan McElroy. Her memory will be cherished by her nieces, Lenny Lasater and Barbara Kaye Johnson. and nephew, Tommy Johnson.

No formal services are planned at this time.