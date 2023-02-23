Thomas A. Giranio

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of our father, Tom Giranio, 88, of The Villages, FL. Tom died of cardiac arrest in the hospital, on January 29th, while battling a severe infection.

Tom grew up in Chicago and lived there until he and his wife Mary, retired to The Villages in 1997. Tom was a proud member of the IBEW #134, Illinois Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, for 65 years, and after retiring to The Villages he enjoyed bowling and golf and was a member of the “OF” Golf Club for 20 years. In his golfing career he was always proud that he had gotten 2 hole-in-one.

Tom was loved by his family and friends, was incredibly giving and generous, and a wonderful neighbor who is fondly remembered to this day, by his Chicago friends and neighbors. He was a jokester and kidder who brought smiles and laughter to everyone around him. Tom was an ambassador of good will who greeted everyone he met along the way each day and he will be sorely missed.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Mary (Eriksen) and his parents, Michael and Frances Giranio. He is survived by his two daughters, Christine Jankusky and Lynette Giranio, and two grandchildren, Amanda Apa (Billy) and Kyle Jankusky.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at Living Grace Church, 1711 Citrus Boulevard, Leesburg, on Friday, March 24th at 9am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 3540 Crain Highway, Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716