86.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 23, 2023
type here...

Village of Silver Lake man arrested after texting victim of domestic violence incident

By Staff Report
Kelly Christian Jones 1
Kelly Christian Jones

A Village of Silver Lake man has been jailed without bond after texting a woman he allegedly attacked earlier this month.

Kelly Christian Jones, 54, was arrested for the second this month after violating a no contact order issued by a judge after his first arrest.

The woman he had reportedly attacked said he sent her multiple text messages between Feb. 13 and 16.

He had been arrested Feb. 3 on charges battery and false imprisonment after the alleged attack on the woman at his home at 533 Rainbow Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages.

An officer could hear “yelling and screaming coming from the backside of the residence” when he arrived at the scene, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. As the officer approached the back porch, he saw Jones restraining the woman in a chair. Jones, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, was holding the woman down by her arms and “yelling and screaming” at her.

Jones defended his actions, claiming the woman had been “antagonizing” him and was after him for his inheritance from his parents.

The woman said the California native had head-butted her in addition to restraining her. Her injuries included a scratch on the center of her forehead. She said she’d tried to call 911, but Jones snatched the phone away from her.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Morse family creates jobs and uplifts families in the area

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a recent Letter to the Editor about the Morse family.

Wouldn’t bicyclists be better off on multi-modal paths?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident wonders why bicyclists ride on the roadway with cars rather than on the multi-modal paths.

Outsiders paying for entertainment at squares

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, chimes in on the topic of outsiders at the town squares.

A response to Texan who visited The Villages

A Village of Richmond resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a Texan who recently wrote in about his visit to The Villages.

Rude behavior at the pool

A Village of DeLuna resident describes some rude behavior at the pool. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos