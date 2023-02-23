Village of Silver Lake man arrested after texting victim of domestic violence incident

A Village of Silver Lake man has been jailed without bond after texting a woman he allegedly attacked earlier this month.

Kelly Christian Jones, 54, was arrested for the second this month after violating a no contact order issued by a judge after his first arrest.

The woman he had reportedly attacked said he sent her multiple text messages between Feb. 13 and 16.

He had been arrested Feb. 3 on charges battery and false imprisonment after the alleged attack on the woman at his home at 533 Rainbow Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages.

An officer could hear “yelling and screaming coming from the backside of the residence” when he arrived at the scene, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. As the officer approached the back porch, he saw Jones restraining the woman in a chair. Jones, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, was holding the woman down by her arms and “yelling and screaming” at her.

Jones defended his actions, claiming the woman had been “antagonizing” him and was after him for his inheritance from his parents.

The woman said the California native had head-butted her in addition to restraining her. Her injuries included a scratch on the center of her forehead. She said she’d tried to call 911, but Jones snatched the phone away from her.