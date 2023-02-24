68.1 F
The Villages
Friday, February 24, 2023
Edeltraud Kaiser

By Staff Report

Edeltraud Trudy KaiserEdeltraud “Trudy” Kaiser, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Trudy was born in Aschaffenburg, Germany April 6, 1935. She immigrated to the US when she was just 16 years old in 1951. She lived in various parts of New Jersey until she retired to Florida with her husband Manfred of 65 years. She worked as a tailor, waitress, housekeeper, home health aide, and deli owner. She loved to cook, bake, garden, ski, golf, read and do her puzzles. Trudy was known by all for her honesty, hard work ethic, strength, courage, and tenacity.

She is survived by her husband Manfred Kaiser, siblings, Griseldis Wiesenbach and Bernd Staudter, son and daughter-in-law Tom and LouEllen Kaiser, daughter Doris Kaiser, grandchildren Matt Kaiser, April and Tony Gaglianio, Ryan Wicks and great grandson Valentino Gaglianio.

