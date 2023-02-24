Florida Chamber of Commerce recognizes need for workforce housing

The Florida Chamber of Commerce unveiled its 2023 Florida Business Agenda and among its priorities is workforce housing.

Chamber officials predict that 2023 is going to be another year of positive growth for Florida, and the Florida Chamber is at the forefront advocating for the policies necessary to seize the opportunity to grow into the 10th largest economy in the world.

The chamber says that Florida’s success is best illustrated by the nation-leading migration of people and capital into our state. With over 1,000 new residents calling Florida home each day, this growth can be either a challenge or an opportunity. Some new residents are retirees. Others come here looking for work.

Florida needs the workers and the workers need somewhere to live.

The Florida Chamber recognizes that for many Floridians, rising housing costs are a significant issue, which hurts Florida’s competitiveness, affordability, and quality of life. Recognizing the concern of business leaders, the Florida Chamber incorporated the availability of diverse and attainable housing to meet future demand as one of its 2030 goals.

Many officials here in The Villages and surrounding area have sounded that same call.

We need workers and they need somewhere to live.