Joseph “Lee” Kennedy passed away on February 16, 2023 in The Villages, FL. He was a loving husband, father, Pop Pop, brother and friend. He left this world suddenly, after a brief few months of retirement.

Lee was born February 4, 1956 in Philadelphia, PA and lived most of his life in the Burlington County area. A graduate of Burlington Twp High School, he went into a lifelong career of Truckdriving, where he met many of his closest friends today. He enjoyed boating, fishing, the beach, the Philadelphia sports teams (especially his beloved EAGLES), snow skiing, surfing, music, throwing the football with his grandkids, and cracking jokes.

He is predeceased by both parents, Joseph and Greta Kennedy and his sister Amy Kennedy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Alice (Wetzel) Kennedy of The Villages, FL; his daughters, Renee (Bob) Wieland of Edgewater Park, NJ; Nicole Kennedy of Holly Ridge, NC; Cassandra (Eric) Mendoza of Burlington, NJ; Jennifer Hess of Edgewater Park, NJ; his sisters Suzette Kennedy of Washington State; and Greta (Jim) Serlenga of Rockledge, FL; his brothers Kevin Kennedy of Conway, SC; Mark (Diane) Kennedy of Mt Laurel, NJ; Christopher Kennedy of Cinnaminson, NJ; his 9 grandchildren, Robert Wieland III, Joseph Wieland, Collin McDevitt, Kylee McDevitt, Cody Kennedy, Ilianna Piryllis, Delilah Mendoza, Colette Cross, Anthony Cross; and many much loved close In-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life on March 4th, 2023 from 1:00 to 6:00 PM at The Beverly Athletic Club, 725 Broad St, Beverly, NJ 08010.