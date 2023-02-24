84.7 F
The Villages
Friday, February 24, 2023
Strawberry Festival set this weekend at Brownwood Paddock Square

By Staff Report

The Strawberry Festival is set this weekend at Brownwood Paddock Square.

The hugely popular event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26.

The event will offer entertainment as well as a wide variety of vendors, many of them offering all types of strawberries and strawberry-related products.

While there will be numerous local performers, including The Villages Twirlers & Drum Corps, the Silver Rockettes, the Original Villages Belly Dancers, the Mystic Jewels, The Villages Cheerleaders and the Prime Time Twirlers, those attending will also enjoy the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show.

The band Hayfire will be performing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Greg Warren Band will take the stage from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

