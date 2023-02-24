84.7 F
Friday, February 24, 2023
Well-known Villager wins permission to teach pickleball classes on Lady Lake courts

By Meta Minton
Deb Harrison
Deb Harrison

A well-known Villager has won permission to teach pickleball classes on the courts in Lady Lake.

Popular pickleball teacher Deb Harrison won approval from the Lady Lake Commission to begin teaching classes on the courts at the Guava Street Athletic Complex.

Harrison, who in 2018 was named the Florida Senior Games Athlete of the Year, offers pickleball camps at Recreation Plantation and Grand Oaks Resort in Lady Lake. She also teaches in Georgia, California and North Carolina.

In addition, the Lady Lake Commission gave permission for Villagers Gary Grodzicki and Larry Oliver to teach pickleball on the courts at the Guava Street Athletic Complex.

All three will be covered by their own insurance. All of their classes will take place before 10 a.m., freeing up the courts for the rest of the day.

