84.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 25, 2023
type here...

Thousands attend first day of Strawberry Festival in Brownwood

By Jordyn Pennington

Thousands of people attended Saturday’s opening day of the Strawberry Festival at Brownwood Paddock Square.

The free festival featured a variety of entertainment, including stilt walkers, the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show and the Silver Rockettes. Strawberry themed drinks and treats were popular for guests as they walked from vendor to vendor. Boxes of fresh berries could be seen at several stalls with some guests opting to purchase entire crates to take home.

Strawberries were the main attraction
Strawberries were the main attraction.

Diane Beville worked crowd control for The Villages Entertainment this weekend. Although this was not her first time helping with a festival, she was pleasantly surprised by the crowd as she directed guests to seats near the main stage. She also found herself enjoying the festival along with the attendees.

“I get to work right next to the music on a beautiful day,” said Beville. “You just can’t beat it.”

Plant Man was among those attending the Strawberry Festival
Plant Man was among those attending the Strawberry Festival.

Debbie Smith and Connie McKey of the Village of DeLuna attended the festival together. Both women came at 10 a.m. when the festival began and planned to stay until 4 p.m. closing time. Their smiles and laughter echoed among many of the guests that enjoyed the festivities.

“We’re having a blast,” said Smith. “I’m having such a good time that I feel like I have to pinch myself.”

The Stilt Walkers are always a main attraction
The Stilt Walkers are always popular at events.

Like many fans of the festival, McKey will be attending the festival again on Sunday. She and her niece will enjoy the next lineup of entertainment. The Villages Cheerleaders and The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corp are set to continue the fun for Sunday’s crowd. The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show will return with shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Headlines

Villager facing DUI charge wants incriminating statements tossed from case

Crime
A Villager facing a drunk driving charge wants potentially incriminating statements suppressed from her criminal case resulting from a minor accident last year.
Read more

Suspected shoplifter living in $1 million home to rely on public defender

Crime
A suspected shoplifter living in a $1 million home in The Villages will apparently be relying on the public defender for representation in court.
Read more

Old-Time Radio drama to be presented Wednesday at Savannah Center

News
The Villages Old-Time Radio Drama club will present the 10th annual special performance by the Golden Age East Coast Theater from Clearwater.
Read more

Life of Katie Luther will be focus of women’s retreat at Amazing Grace

News
Ruth Leininger will portray Katie Luther, trailblazer and wife of Martin Luther, at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church's annual women’s retreat. The signup deadline is rapidly approaching.
Read more

More Headlines

George and Martha Washington visit Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR in The Villages

News
A little history was made this month in The Villages when George and Martha Washington came to town.
Read more

Summerfield man jailed after allegedly traveling 90 miles to meet juvenile for sex

Crime
A 42-year-old Summerfield man has been arrested in connection with an online relationship with a juvenile.
Read more

Husband attempts to retrieve wife found passed out at town square in The Villages

Crime
A husband attempted to retrieve his wife who was found passed out at a town square in The Villages.
Read more

Foxtail Coffee Co. brews up bustling business in The Villages

News
Foxtail Coffee Co. has opened its first location in The Villages. Our own David Towns stopped in to sample the coffee.
Read more

Strawberry Festival set this weekend at Brownwood Paddock Square

News
The Strawberry Festival is set this weekend at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Load more
NewsNewsletterCrimeObituariesLetters to the EditorBreaking NewsPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballHealthBusiness