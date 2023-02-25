Thousands attend first day of Strawberry Festival in Brownwood

Thousands of people attended Saturday’s opening day of the Strawberry Festival at Brownwood Paddock Square.

The free festival featured a variety of entertainment, including stilt walkers, the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show and the Silver Rockettes. Strawberry themed drinks and treats were popular for guests as they walked from vendor to vendor. Boxes of fresh berries could be seen at several stalls with some guests opting to purchase entire crates to take home.

Diane Beville worked crowd control for The Villages Entertainment this weekend. Although this was not her first time helping with a festival, she was pleasantly surprised by the crowd as she directed guests to seats near the main stage. She also found herself enjoying the festival along with the attendees.

“I get to work right next to the music on a beautiful day,” said Beville. “You just can’t beat it.”

Debbie Smith and Connie McKey of the Village of DeLuna attended the festival together. Both women came at 10 a.m. when the festival began and planned to stay until 4 p.m. closing time. Their smiles and laughter echoed among many of the guests that enjoyed the festivities.

“We’re having a blast,” said Smith. “I’m having such a good time that I feel like I have to pinch myself.”

Like many fans of the festival, McKey will be attending the festival again on Sunday. She and her niece will enjoy the next lineup of entertainment. The Villages Cheerleaders and The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corp are set to continue the fun for Sunday’s crowd. The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show will return with shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.