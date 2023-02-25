64.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 25, 2023
By Staff Report
William (Bill) Vercammen of The Villages, passed away at 91 years old on February 22, 2023.

Bill was born in Medford Massachusetts to William and Anna Vercammen. He served as an Airplane mechanic in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was a technician with New England Telephone Company for 36 years in Massachusetts.

Bill’s love was his wife Marilyn with whom he was married to for 24 years and a lifelong companion for 42 years. He and Marilyn moved to The Villages in 1999 from Melrose MA. While he lived in The Villages, he enjoyed playing golf with the men’s group and enjoyed spending time with Friends and Family.

Bill is survived by his wife Marilyn; His sons Buddy (Deborah) Vercammen; Rick (Diane) Vercammen, Larry Vercammen (pre-deceased) Stepchildren: Frank (Karen) Stark; Dorothy (Rick – Predeceased) Knutson; Paul Stark (predeceased) with Cindy Lanciloti; Seven Grandchildren: Ricky and Rebecca Vercammen; Shannon and Amber Stark, Logan Lanciloti-Stark, Travis and Kiefer Vercammen.

The family of Bill Vercammen wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Corner Stone hospice and their wonderful caring nurses who were invaluable to our family during this sad time.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in William Vercammen name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital foundation: https://www.stjude.org.

