Monday, February 27, 2023
Great Horned Owl And Owlet At Briarwood Executive Golf Course

By Staff Report

Check out this great horned owl and its owlet spotted at Briarwood Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!

