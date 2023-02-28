82.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Dog in need of adoption remains at shelter after more than a year

By Staff Report

Pogo is currently the longest resident at Sumter County Animal Services, which is a shock to the workers and volunteers as he is a bundle of love and kisses.

“He is a happy-go-lucky dog who loves to run and play,” said Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, SCAS Veterinarian. “Unfortunately, he has been with us at the shelter for over a year and a half. He loves to run, play with toys, and loves everyone at Animal Services. He can be a bit dog selective, but he would do wonderful as the only pet in the house.”

Pogo came to SCAS with a broken leg, which has since been fixed and healed. Dr. Fitzpatrick says watching him run and play is wonderful, and one would never know what the friendly dog had to endure. Like many dogs held in a kennel, he does get excited when he sees people.

Sumter County Animal Services Veterinarian Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick with a big smiling Pogo.
Sumter County Animal Services Veterinarian Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick with Pogo.

Pogo is ready for adoption or for fostering. Fostering is often a good way to determine if you are ready to adopt or not.

As with all dogs and cats at Animal Services, Pogo has been neutered and is up to date on his shots. All adoptions at Sumter County Animal Services are currently free to qualified adopters.

To adopt Pogo or any of the other 120 dogs at SCAS,  visit https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt or apply to foster at https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster.

