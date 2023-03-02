On February 17th, 2023, Maggie Medwid passed away after a brief illness.

She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 6, 1952 to Frank & Alice Vehar (deceased). After meeting her husband, James Medwid, Maggie & Jim had the opportunity to live in many cities. They called Chicago home for 15 years, then Medford, NJ and Birmingham, AL. Upon retirement, they moved to The Villages in Florida.

Maggie is survived by her brother, Richard Vehar (Nicolás) of Pittsburgh and an extended family including stepchildren James, Jr (Colleen), Mary Malenfant (Daniel), Robert, Nancy Rende and Lindsay (Erin), and 9 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center (Dove House).