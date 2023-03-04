Julia Kerr

Julia (Judy) Kerr, of Lady Lake, FL; Medfield, MA; and Franklin, NH, passed away Monday. Feb. 27, at the age of 75.

Judy was born May 2, 1947 to Clifton and Blanche Farnum of Franklin, NH. She soon earned her nickname “Sissy” from her brother Jack. According to Judy, Franklin, NH, was the best place to grow up. She loved reminiscing about bobbing for apples at her neighbor’s house on Halloween, the school parades with her classmates, going out dancing, trips to Weirs Beach, cheering as co-captain with friend Genie, and living her life to the fullest. Judy, and Marjorie Lane (one of her best friends), would always be the center of attention at every event. They loved sneaking out of their homes, stealing Judy’s dad’s Mustang, and driving to Boston for a good time.

After high school, Judy and friends attended Emory School in Boston. This is when Judy went on a blind-double date, and met her soon-to-be husband, the late Ronald Kerr. The two married and lived in Medfield, where they raised their three children.

Judy worked as an administrative assistant for Medfield Junior High School, Child Engineering, and EN Wen, Inc. Later in life, she worked for a number of hospice companies as a bereavement and volunteer assistant. She made many long-lasting friendships at each place.

Judy was the biggest cheerleader for her kids (and her kids’ friends), at so many of their sports games. Somehow, she hardly missed a single one. She loved dancing to Bruce Springsteen with the Kenney Road crew, and spending special time with Barbara and Faye (two more of her best friends). Judy was also an avid reader, and she enjoyed spending time at Lake Manchaug in Douglas, MA.

Judy’s favorite moments in life were truly enjoyed after she became a grandmother. She attended all of their activities and proudly bragged about them to her friends.

This last year, Judy and her pup George, moved to The Villages in Lady Lake, FL. Never in a million years did Judy expect to meet so many new and amazing friends. She adored each person she met, and enjoyed all of the concerts, movies and social groups. She especially loved how everyone took care of each other.

Judy is survived by her loving children, Darrell and wife Paula of Rutland, MA; Darrick and wife Andrea of Medway, MA; and her true best friend, her daughter, Deborah Kerr of Murrieta, CA. She is also survived by her brother, Jack Farnum of Long Island, NY; sisters Patty and husband Paul Foscaldo of Medfield, and Sandra Nelson of San Jose, CA, along with her amazing nieces and nephews. Most importantly, Judy is survived by her favorite people, her grandchildren, Katelyn, Ryan, Maggie, Ronnie and Edward.

A service will be held Saturday, March 4, from 12 to 2 p.m., at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, 1008 Bichara Blvd, The Villages. A service in Massachusetts will be held Sunday, April 2, at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home in Medfield with a celebration of life on Monday, April 3. Times of these services will be forthcoming.