Mary Louise Moricoli passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Lady Lake Specialty Care Center in the Villages, Florida. Mary, affectionally called “Granny” by her children and grandchildren, was born to Robert and Eunice Chaney on June 4,1927 in Crawfordsville, Arkansas. Mary had two sisters, Ellen and Fran, and two brothers, Robert Jr. and Harvey. At 96, she was the last remaining leaf on the Chaney tree.

Mary had four children with her first husband, Clinton Bunn – Bruce (deceased), William (Bill) Bunn and Debra (Deb) Green residents of Big Pine Key, Florida and Suzanne (Susan) Elledge who lives in Jacksonville, Florida. In addition to her three surviving children, Mary will be greatly missed by her many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In 1973, Mary married James C. Moricoli. They have been long-time residents of the Villages and just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day. After moving to the Villages, Mary became an avid golfer. She also enjoyed gardening, spending time with her friends, and she cherished family visits and gatherings at her home. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She always put everyone else first and never missed an opportunity to give a gift, say “I love you,” or give a hug or encouragement when needed.

A “Celebration of Life” for Mary will be held at Florida National Cemetery in the spring on her birthday.