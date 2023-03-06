81-year-old Summerfield woman killed by speeding SUV that ran red light

An 81-year-old Summerfield woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash after her car was hit by a speeding vehicle which ran a red light.

The woman was driving a car at about 1 p.m. Monday that was traveling south on State Road 35 at its intersection with SE 92nd Loop north of Belleview when her vehicle was struck by a sport utility vehicle driven by a 37-year-old Fruitland Park man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

His SUV had been traveling west on SE 92nd Loop “at a high rate of speed and failed to observe a red traffic signal at the intersection,” the report said. The woman had a green light.

The Summerfield woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

The Fruitland Park man suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.