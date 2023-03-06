Rural neighbors score victory as builder withdraws plan for housing development

Rural neighbors have scored a victory as a builder has withdrawn a plan for a housing development that would have upset their tranquil way of life.

Nitai Capital Partners has withdrawn its application with the Town of Lady Lake to build more than 100 densely packed homes on land currently zoned as agricultural on Edwards Road. Nitai Capital Partners wanted to annex the property into the Town of Lady Lake and have it rezoned so that housing would be permitted. The houses would have had a pricepoint in the $300,000 range.

However, Edwards Road residents bitterly contested Nitai Capital Parnters’ plan and voiced their concerns last year at a Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board meeting.

Residents argued that Nitai Capital Partners purchased the agricultural-zoned land and knew what they were getting, but wanted to “change the rules” and drop a housing development in their backyards.