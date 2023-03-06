83.5 F
The Villages
Monday, March 6, 2023
Village of Poinciana woman arrested in booze-filled brawl on lanai

By Staff Report
Jean Dorothy Pultorak
A Village of Poinciana woman was arrested early Monday morning after a booze-filled brawl on a lanai.

Jean Dorothy Pultorak, 65, was arrested on a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation at about 2 a.m. by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

An 86-year-old man living in the home was awoken and discovered Pultorak involved in an altercation with another woman on the enclosed lanai of the home. Both women appeared to be intoxicated.

The other woman said Pultorak had put her hands around her neck during an argument and she had been unable to breathe. The report noted a table had been knocked over in the lanai area.

The New Jersey native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.

