Hit-and-run suspect jailed after leaving crash scene with bag of marijuana

A hit-and-run suspect has been jailed after leaving the scene of a crash with a bag containing a felony amount of marijuana.

Jerrell Tay Ron Hopkins, 25, of Lady Lake, was booked without bond Sunday at the Lake County Jail in connection with a high-speed crash that occurred Feb. 24 at County Road 44A and County 439 in Lake County.

Hopkins had been driving a black Nissan passenger car when he crashed into a Jeep SUV in the intersection, leaving both vehicles with heavy front end damage, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The other driver said Hopkins had been traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a red light. Hopkins left a passenger behind in his vehicle.

Hopkins, who has a lengthy criminal history, walked away from the crash scene, but was soon found by law enforcement. He was in possession of bag that held 61 grams of marijuana. He also had the key to the Nissan in his pocket. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.

He was arrested Sunday at his home at 307 W. Lakeview St. following his discharge from the hospital. He is facing numerous charges including hit and run, possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended and violation of probation.