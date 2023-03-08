Douglas Otto Svendsen (Doug) passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. He was born on November 23, 1942 in Washington DC. After graduating from Washington-Lee High school in Arlington Virginia, he served in the Navy as a photographer, PH3 for 4 1/2 years. He then served in the Reserves for another 6 months. During his time in the Navy he was on the USS Lake Champlain, and served during the Cuban missile blockade, and the recovery of the spacecraft’s Gemini 2 (unmanned) and Gemini 5, in 1965.

After the Navy he worked for United States Geological Survey in Reston, Virginia until his retirement. After living in Arlington, Virginia, he moved to The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida, spending the last 18 years of his life there.

His hobbies included: Ham/CB radio, traveling to national parks, square dancing, line dancing, reading the comics and magazines, and collecting Hess trucks.

He is survived by his daughters Karen Hicks (Kevin Hicks) of Georgia; and Paula Svendsen Graham of Virginia; Grandchildren: Dean A. Hicks, Ashleigh L. Hicks, Isabella R. Hicks, and Nialah G. Castillo, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Douglas is preceded in death by his parents Otto Svendsen and Alice G. (Murphy), his sister Amy R. Henry, his brother, Robert L. Svendsen, and his second wife Diane C. Ryan-Svendsen. He will be laid to rest with his parents and brother at King David Memorial Gardens / National Funeral Home & Memorial Park in Fairfax Virginia.

Memorial service will be held at New Covenant United Methodist Church on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10 am in Lady Lake, FL. Reception/Celebration of Life will be held at the La Hacienda Recreation Center, Ricardo Montalban room from 1 to 4 pm. In Lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations to offset costs of travel and burial arrangements.