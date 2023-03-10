Paul Anthony Mayer, 85, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at home surrounded by his children and loving wife.

Paul is survived by his spouse Dorothy Peters, brothers Raymond Mayer (Donna) and Eugene Mayer, children Anthony Mayer (Paula), Richard Mayer (Jennie), and Lisa Mayer; step children George Peters, Richard Peters (Sharon), Michael Peters (Amy), Daniel Peters (Donna), 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Paul was predeceased by his first wife, Celeste Mayer.

Paul was born in Elizabeth, NJ and graduated from Hillside High School in 1956. He worked in the Engineering Department of Bristol Myer Products for 30 years and 10 years for Sandoz Pharmaceuticals. He was a member of the United States Naval Reserves. Paul retired full-time to the Villages in Lady Lake, Florida after many years of dividing his time between New Jersey and Florida. Paul was an active member of Saint Timothy’s Roman Catholic Church.

Paul enjoyed camping, golf, bowling, and bocce. He traveled extensively with his wife, experiencing many foreign cultures, he loved spending time with his family and telling jokes.

A funeral mass and reception will be held at Saint Timothy’s Roman Catholic Church, Lady Lake, Florida on Tuesday, March 14 at 8:30am. Interment will take place in NJ at a future date.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, care of Saint Timothy’s Church of Lady Lake, Florida.