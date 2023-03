Dr. Gabe Mirkin will speak at 3:30 .m. Wednesday, March 15 at the Belvedere Public Library.

He will be speaking to the Women’s Heart Support Group. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge for admission.

He will be discussing lifestyle changes to help prevent and treat heart disease.

Mirkin is a columnist for Villages-News.com and a recognized experts when it comes to medical matters. He and his wife Diana are often seen riding their tandem tricycle in The Villages.