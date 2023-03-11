Following a long illness, Theodore John Philippi Jr. (Ted), 95, of The Villages, Fl., passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, February 18, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Dorothy; his children, Kai Philippi Bornhoft (wife Melanie), Michael Philippi (wife Denise), Sherry Philippi Vogt (husband Joseph), Patricia Philippi Chestnut (husband James) and his beloved sister, Katherine (Kay) M. Worth (Toms River, NJ). Grandchildren Stephanie Griffin (husband Winward) and DeAnna Felix; Alexander and Toma Chestnut; and great-grandsons Benjamin and Theodore Griffin. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Sr. and Gladys Philippi (Absecon, NJ), brothers Charles (Chuck), his wife Elizabeth (Libby) Philippi (Glen Allen, VA), and brother John Philippi (Absecon, NJ). Ted also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ted joined the Navy in 1945, and was stationed in Guam, Okinawa, Yokosuka, and Kema Saya, Japan, Charleston, SC, Washington, DC, Cheltenham, UK, Bremerhaven, Germany, and Nicosia, Cyprus and ending his foreign service in San Vito, Italy. After retiring from the Navy, Ted spent the next 20 years with the National Security Agency in Fort Meade, Maryland. During this time, he had a tour in Saigon, South Vietnam and Harrogate, England. After his retirement, Ted and Dot spent their time with family and friends and traveling the US in their RV, finally ending up in Florida, first Satellite Beach then The Villages. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 244 and served over 65 years in the Fleet Reserve. He graduated with honors from Montgomery College in 1976. Ted was an enthusiastic wannabe aviator only failing to complete his pilot flight training when he finally realized his fear of solo night flying, a hurdle from which he could not overcome.

Ted was an avid golfer, achieving his only hole-in-one while playing Cedar Point NAS PAX River, his most favorite Golf Course. His long participation in the Bi-Annual Carl and Kenneth Harris Golf Outings was one of his favorite lifelong thrills, playing seemingly endless golf as well as reliving history with longtime pals Chuck Philippi, Ray Mills, Bob Kinsey, and Jim Walsh among many other Post 244 buddies. Ted was also the extremely proud owner operator of Ted’s Handyman Services. This business adventure enabled him to showcase his vast mechanical and engineering knowledge and it was during this period that he quickly realized that serving the elderly and less fortunate became his proudest business achievement. He loved driving, traveling, westerns, fishing, crabbing, and playing cards and especially enjoyed his time hanging out with family and friends.

Internment at Arlington National Cemetery will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Chatham Quilters, Quilting Guild of the Villages, Fl., or with any charity of their choosing.