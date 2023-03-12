Eric Joseph Welch, 74, of The Villages, FL, passed away suddenly on February 9, 2023. Eric was predeceased by his parents Lewis and Irene Welch.

He is survived by his sisters Carmel Welch Reilly and Christine Welch Taylor and his Life Partner Lynn Amende.

Eric grew up in Charles County, MD and worked as computer consultant in the Washington, DC area, and until recently resided in Annapolis, MD. There he met Lynn Amende and together they traveled the US for several years in their travel trailer touring parks and visiting friends and family along the way. Their other travels included Europe (including visits to relatives in Luxemburg), Australia, New Zealand, and South America. Eric and Lynn recently became residents of The Villages, Florida.

Eric will be dearly missed by his family and friends. His friends enjoyed his love of travel through the many photos he shared of interesting sights. He cherished his Charles County roots, especially visiting with his lifelong friends from Pomonkey, Lackey and LaPlata High Schools. Although Eric traveled everywhere, he always returned to Charles County and Annapolis to catch up with old friends and family, especially his favorite Aunt Clara. He always looked forward to taking her for lunch at Ledo’s Pizza, followed by stopping by for her to reciprocate with a piano concerto!

In addition to travel, Eric enjoyed an active lifestyle of hiking, biking, and sailing the Chesapeake Bay with his family and friends from the Washington Ski Club and the Annapolis Club Crabtowne.

Eric was a caring, generous, kind man who was always willing to help a friend in need–whether it be a shoulder to lean on, a sympathetic ear, a temporary place to stay or rest, or just a tight caring hug. He was always there. He will be missed.