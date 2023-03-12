Vincent S. Bosco, 87, of The Villages, FL, passed away on February 26, 2023, after a long courageous battle with Parkinson’s and then Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

Vince was born on June 7, 1935, to Angeline (Petrancosta) and Frank Bosco in Monessen, PA. After Vince graduated from Monessen High School in 1953, he went on to study Business at Gettysburg College.

After graduating in 1959 with a degree in Business, he started his first job at US Steel Irvin Works as a Management Trainee, kickstarting a 50-year career in the Metals, Mining and Recycling industries. In 1969 Vince founded V. S. Bosco Company, a manufacturers representative for various principals, which he owned until retiring.

In 1958, Vince met Judith Conrad at The Lamp Post in Gettysburg, PA because he needed help dissecting his frog for biology class. Judy was a willing tutor. They were married in July 1959, went on to have three children and two grandchildren.

Vince led an active life. As a youngster Vince was a Checkers Champion and played basketball. He served as President of Sigma Chi Fraternity at Gettysburg College, served in the US Army and National Guard in the Infantry, served as the President of the Easton Chapter of Sales and Marketing Executives, and served on various committees at Northampton Country Club. He won numerous sales awards including the CEO Club two years in a row from one of his manufacturers, organized many golf trips with friends and enjoyed traveling around the world with friends and family. Vince scored a Hole-in-One in 1996.

Vince retired and spent his time playing golf, platform tennis and perhaps his favorite past time: watching his grandchildren participate in their activities. Vince and Judy enjoyed socializing with friends and family up and down the East Coast. For many years Vince and Judy spent winters in The Villages, FL and summers in Easton, PA.

Vince was predeceased by his parents, Angeline and Frank, sister Josephine and brother Pat. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 63 years Judy, daughter Kimberly, son Frank (Beth), son Mark, and grandchildren Jesse and Peter and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Organization (PSP.org).