Intoxicated sister arrested after police called to family feud

An intoxicated sister was arrested after police were called to a family feud.

Officers were called at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a domestic dispute at a house in the 5100 block of Sunshine Drive in the Beaumont development on County Road 466A in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The homeowner said her sister, 52-year-old Jamie Lynn Varsha, began arguing with her and pushed her, according to the arrest report. The sister said Varsha was “heavily intoxicated.” The sister said she was trying to defend herself and scratched Varsha. She also said she threw water on Varsha.

When police were attempting to take a statement from the sister, Varsha yelled at her sister and told her not to speak to police. She began advancing toward her sister in “an aggressive manner,” prompting police to handcuff Varsha, who physically pulled away from officers.

Varsha was arrested on charges of battery and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.