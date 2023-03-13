73.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 13, 2023
type here...

Intoxicated sister arrested after police called to family feud

By Staff Report
Jamie Lynn Varsha
Jamie Lynn Varsha

An intoxicated sister was arrested after police were called to a family feud.

Officers were called at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a domestic dispute at a house in the 5100 block of Sunshine Drive in the Beaumont development on County Road 466A in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The homeowner said her sister, 52-year-old Jamie Lynn Varsha, began arguing with her and pushed her, according to the arrest report. The sister said Varsha was “heavily intoxicated.” The sister said she was trying to defend herself and scratched Varsha. She also said she threw water on Varsha.

When police were attempting to take a statement from the sister, Varsha yelled at her sister and told her not to speak to police. She began advancing toward her sister in “an aggressive manner,” prompting police to handcuff Varsha, who physically pulled away from officers.

Varsha was arrested on charges of battery and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why did The Villages Daily Sun minimize shooting at Applebee’s?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident asks why The Villages Daily Sun minimized the coverage of a fatal shooting at Applebee’s restaurant.

Who is paying for DeSantis’ book tour?

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is wondering who is paying for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ book tour.

Government and mainstream media have been lying about COVID-19 since the beginning

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident says that the government and mainstream media have been lying about COVID-19 since the very beginning of the pandemic.

Snowbird loves The Villages!

A snowbird says she loves The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages Daily Sun is not a politically neutral newspaper

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that The Villages Daily Sun is not a politically neutral newspaper.

Photos