Natalie M. Andrews was born to May (Kiesewetter) McCaslin and Jesse McCaslin on May 1, 1932 in Turkey Ridge, Missouri. She joined her heavenly family March 1, 2023 at the age of 90, less than two hours after her grandson Ben arrived from Alaska to join his mother Deborah at her bedside. As always, she was in control of her destiny and undoubtedly chose her time to leave this mortal coil for a place where there is no pain nor worry, and she can look down upon us with her unending love from a glorious height.

Natalie’s family moved to Homestead, Florida when she was a teenager. She graduated from Redland High School in 1949 and still enjoyed contact with a few remaining class members on a regular basis.

After her marriage to Gerald Andrews in 1951, and the subsequent birth of their daughter Deborah (Waller), in 1954, they remained in Homestead on 8th Avenue until 1960 when they made their way to Alaska. Natalie was not fond of flying, but managed the then 2 day trip by air just fine with her daughter and worldly belongings in tow. A short time later, the family moved to Anchorage. Thereafter, Natalie went back into the accounting field in which she been employed when she and Gerald first met. Her long and stellar career found her working at Arctic Research Center, Providence Hospital and the IRS, where she made lifelong friends. She retired as the financial officer for the Alaska Native Health Services. Shortly thereafter, Natalie and Gerald moved to the family farm in Missouri, happily managing a large herd of Angus cattle and living the good life. After Gerald’s death in a farming accident, Natalie stayed in Lebanon and a time later met Biff McBee as a companion and spent the remainder of her life with him traveling and spending time in various places, ending up in The Villages in Florida. She was an active member in her church, belonged to book club, enjoyed bible studies and played frequent Mah Jong with wonderful groups of friends, including her cousin Rosalie who moved down to the Villages not long after Natalie did. As Natalie had several health challenges in the last few years, Rosalie’s assistance has been much appreciated. Natalie’s friends and neighbors have also been instrumental in her comfort and well being and are much appreciated. Natalie attended The Congregational Church in Summerfield, Florida until her health made it more prudent to attend services via video. She rarely missed this opportunity. Pastor Jim and her church family were near and dear to her heart.

Natalie was preceded in death by her husband Gerald, her parents, Jess and May McCaslin, brothers Allan and Kenneth, and many cherished Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

She is survived by her companion Biff McBee, daughters Deborah Waller (Robert), Jamie Nelson (Robert). Grandchildren Berend, Brooke, Courtney, Zacharia and Autumn and their spouses. Great grandchildren she holds dear and was incredibly proud of as well as a recent great grandchild. Most were able to attend her 90th birthday party last year and

it was indeed the time of her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Natalie’s favorite charity, where every penny goes to the children, The Congregational Church Infant’s and Children’s Pantry, P.O. Box 948, Summerfield, FL 34492.

Burial will be at Oaklawn Cemetery in Richland, MO. Service under the direction of Shadel’s Colonial Chapel, Lebanon, MO.