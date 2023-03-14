69.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
type here...

Snowbird who tried to escape from jail lands back behind bars

By Meta Minton
Susan Sheppard
Susan Sheppard

A snowbird who used her underwire bra to try to escape from jail in 2021 has landed back behind bars.

Susan Mae Sheppard, 60, of Massachusetts, was booked without bond Monday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a probation violation.

She had been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence in 2021, but was able to get the charge reduced to a charge of reckless driving. In 2022, she was placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

She was able to avoid prosecution on the escape charge.

Sheppard, who winters in the Village of Buttonwood, had been arrested when her red Lincoln SUV was involved in an accident on Oct. 30, 2021 at Walgreens on County Road 466, across from Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared that Sheppard, a native of Keene, N.H. who was driving on a Massachusetts license, had been driving impaired. She initially agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but refused to continue once she had trouble performing the exercises. Her breath sample measured .000 blood alcohol content. She consented to a urine sample. She was transported to the jail, where she was booked on a DUI charge. Sheppard was placed in a holding cell, but a jailer discovered that she had “removed the metal wiring from her bra” and used it to make “numerous scrape marks” on the glass on the bottom of the holding cell door. She attempted to crawl out of a small opening in the holding cell door “feet first,” the arrest report said. She had to be told to “pull her legs back into the cell.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We pay a lot of money so why are the golf courses in such poor shape?

A Villager wonders why the golf courses are in such poor shape considering all the money residents pay for their upkeep. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bonuses and bailout in SVB ‘robbery’

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, sees a Leesburg bank robbery will be arraigned in court, but will the Silicon Valley Bank officials walk away scot-free after collecting bonuses shortly before the bank’s failure?

Number of new homes in The Villages is out of hand

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident contends that the number of new homes in The Villages is out of hand.

I will not vote for either Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis

A Village of Duval resident says she could never vote for Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis. She explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Why did The Villages Daily Sun minimize shooting at Applebee’s?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident asks why The Villages Daily Sun minimized the coverage of a fatal shooting at Applebee’s restaurant.

Photos