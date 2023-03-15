Otto William Souder, 97, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on March 4, 2023 at his home.

Mr. Souder served in the United States Army in Italy during World War II and was a banker for 42 years. Otto was a member of Hope Lutheran Church of Lake Weir.

He was predeceased by his parents, Otto, Sr. and Olive Souder; daughter Lisa and wife Dolores (Dolly) Garvin of 60 years; and Leslie Tate, with whom he shared the love and companionship of marriage for several years. His son, Scott, brother, Richard and grandchildren survive him.