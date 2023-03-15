48.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
type here...

Otto William Souder

By Staff Report
Otto William Souder
Otto William Souder

Otto William Souder, 97, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on March 4, 2023 at his home.

Mr. Souder served in the United States Army in Italy during World War II and was a banker for 42 years. Otto was a member of Hope Lutheran Church of Lake Weir.

He was predeceased by his parents, Otto, Sr. and Olive Souder; daughter Lisa and wife Dolores (Dolly) Garvin of 60 years; and Leslie Tate, with whom he shared the love and companionship of marriage for several years. His son, Scott, brother, Richard and grandchildren survive him.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We pay a lot of money so why are the golf courses in such poor shape?

A Villager wonders why the golf courses are in such poor shape considering all the money residents pay for their upkeep. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bonuses and bailout in SVB ‘robbery’

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, sees a Leesburg bank robbery will be arraigned in court, but will the Silicon Valley Bank officials walk away scot-free after collecting bonuses shortly before the bank’s failure?

Number of new homes in The Villages is out of hand

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident contends that the number of new homes in The Villages is out of hand.

I will not vote for either Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis

A Village of Duval resident says she could never vote for Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis. She explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Why did The Villages Daily Sun minimize shooting at Applebee’s?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident asks why The Villages Daily Sun minimized the coverage of a fatal shooting at Applebee’s restaurant.

Photos