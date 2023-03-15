65.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Summerfield woman jailed after allegedly throwing beer cans at man friend

By Staff Report
Andrea Butler
A Summerfield woman was jailed after allegedly throwing beer cans at her man friend.

Andrea Michelle Butler, 38, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of domestic battery by Marion County sheriff’s deputies.

Her man friend called 911 after the Santa Clara, Calif. native began throwing beer cans at him, according to an arrest report. She also poured beer on him and spit on him. In addition, she “chest bumped” him and, at one point, he had to climb over the kitchen counter to get away from her.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the “kitchen to be in disarray, with drinks/food all over the floor.” A portion of the altercation had been captured on video.

Butler denied throwing the beer cans, but admitted that “when she drinks she cannot control her emotions,” the report said. She admitted that she “gets angry and throws things.”

Butler was booked at the Marion County Jail where she was initially held without bond.

She was arrested in 2020 after she was accused of violating a domestic violence protection injunction.

