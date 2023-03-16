Halyna Stegura (nee Kosarewycz), loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully in her home in The Villages, FL on Friday, March 10th, surrounded by her family.

Halyna was born in Staten Island, NY on July 30, 1952. On October 12, 1974, Halyna married her husband, Michael. Happily married for 48 years, they lived in the Lehigh Valley, where they raised three daughters, Christina, Katie, and Mary, and one son, Michael Jr. In 2022, Halyna and Michael Sr. retired to The Villages in Florida.

Halyna received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from William Paterson University in 1974 and her master’s degree in nursing administration from the Texas Women’s University in 1980. Halyna had an impressive career working in home health care for many years, starting as a nurse and transitioning to nursing administration; she was CEO of the Visiting Nurses Association of Eastern Pennsylvania among other roles.

Halyna was passionate about and grateful for the gift of motherhood. She supported her four very diverse and unique children in their endeavors and helped them each find a way to create their own path. She had many interests including flower arranging, singing, crafting, her Ukrainian heritage, all things Disney, cruising and traveling, and floating in the pool. Bonding was very important to her, and she volunteered in her spare time at the Lehigh Valley Hospital to hold babies in the NICU. Involved in her community, Halyna was a devoted member of St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church in Bethlehem, served as a board member on the Lehigh Valley Hospital Board of Associates, and was an active member of the Allentown West Rotary Club, serving in leadership roles for several years.

Halyna was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her favorite sister, Maria. She is survived by her husband, Michael; her four children: Christina, Katie, Michael, and Mary; grandchildren: Elliot and Aaron; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Josaphat’s Ukranian Catholic Church, 1836 Kenmore Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Interment will follow at St Josaphat’s Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated and may be sent to Connell Funeral Home or Halyna would appreciate donations in her memory to Melanoma Research Foundation for ocular melanoma, Ukraine war relief effort organizations such as Razom, or Rotary Club International.